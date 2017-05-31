Jinder Mahal Opens Up On WWE Drug Testing

The only thing WWE fans are talking about more than Jinder Mahal‘s sudden ascent from jobber to champion is how a new, extremely ripped physique helped him get there. Many fans and former wrestlers alike have accused the former 3 Man Band member of violating WWE‘s wellness policy to achieve hardbody status. In a recent ESPN interview, The Maharajah came clean on being drug tested in the WWE.

In response to the criticism, Mahal says he eats clean, trains 6 days a week and has never failed a test.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve been tested plenty, and never failed one.”

Maybe it would make all of us wrestling fans feel better to learn that Jinder Mahal is juiced up on steroids. Perhaps it’s hard for us to imagine that someone can actually have the kind of discipline it must take to transform your body into that shape.

For Mahal, he says the training has had a direct affect on how he performs in the ring.

Up Next: WWE Removes Questionable RAW Segment From Social Media

“When I train hard, I look better. I see the way I look on TV or in the mirror, and it gives me confidence. It translates into the ring. I have more confidence in the ring and can be more aggressive. If you saw me from a few years ago, the confidence level is night and day, and that’s because of the way I look.”

Mahal also believes that his recent push is directly related to his new physique.

“I know Vince [McMahon] appreciates wrestlers taking initiative, putting in the hard work,” Mahal said. “He had confidence in me. He knew I would embrace the opportunity, and not let WWE down. I think I have been proving that in my matches ever since.”

Vince has always preferred that his superstars look like super heroes. Only in recent years has warmed up to pushing stars that don’t have the typical chiseled physique that he, himself, has spent so many years on. McMahon’s philosophy is that people pay to see larger than life characters competing in the ring and, while its nice to also have normal humans for them to face, the top stars in the company should look anything but normal.

Mahal’s ascent to the top has been a breath of fresh air and we can only hope that a failed wellness test is nowhere in the new WWE Champion’s future.

More: Watch Randy Orton RKO His Stepson