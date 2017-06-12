Jim Ross Wants to Call Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe

WWE’s Great Balls of Fire seems to be making a new headline by the day. Whether Twitter is mocking its phallic logo, or new matches are added to the card, the PPV stays in the news.

The show’s main event is keeping the pace as it seems to be surging in publicity and (hopefully) popularity. Fans are already buzzing about Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe, and now, so is Jim Ross.

On his latest blog post, JR gushed about the potential match and made a public plea to call the match:

“Samoa Joe getting his long awaited bout with Brock Lesnar is a stellar booking IMO and one that I endorsed at our RINGSIDE Show the night before WM31 in San Jose when Joe was my guest at our RINGSIDE Show. Some naysayers are already questioning this booking which is a head scratcher as some feel that Joe is being positioned for merely a one off against Lesnar which, if true, is not the end of the world by the way for anyone involved. I say that the Lesnar-Joe match will receive plenty of talk/hype over the next several weeks and that the two, physically demanding athletes will provide us a tremendous one on one main event in Dallas.”

Ross then turned into a subtle salesman:

“I am personally looking forward to this match as much as any match I can recall this year and will tell you that it is an announcer’s dream to be privileged to call a bout like this. Yep, I’m fishing here.”

Ross returned to WWE to call Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. He has a part-time contract, presumably to work WWE’s biggest matches. From all indicators, Brock vs. Joe is going to be one of the best matches WWE will offer this year.

One would imagine that, if JR wants to be involved, then WWE will grant him the opportunity. All of the sudden Great Balls of Fire sounds kind of awesome.

