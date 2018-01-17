WWE Issues Statement on Jey Uso’s DUI Arrest

WrestleMania season is not opening up in an ideal fashion for one of the top tag teams in the WWE.

Jey Uso, one half of the WWE tag team champions with his brother Jimmy Uso, was picked up in Hidalgo, Texas on Sunday night for driving under the influence (DUI). This occurred following a WWE live event and Uso was held on $500 bond. He was reportedly released on the same day.

Tuesday evening, WWE issued the following statement regarding the arrest:

“Joshua Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions. We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials.”

Both members of the Uso team are scheduled to be at tonight’s WWE SmackDown taping. Additionally, the brothers are still scheduled to defend their tag team titles in a two-out-of-three falls match against Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin at the Royal Rumble.

We will provide further updates as they become available.