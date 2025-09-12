Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler Suffers Stroke

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler has suffered another stroke, but is already on the road to recovery.

TMZ Sports reported the news of Lawler’s health scare Thursday, revealing that the wrestling legend’s ex-fiancée and caregiver confirmed he had suffered a stroke in Florida last Friday at one of his homes.

His caregiver confirmed to FOX13 that the stroke was a “minor” one, and affected Lawler’s right side. While his vision was impacted slightly, he is still able to walk and talk. Lawler was released from the hospital and medically cleared to return home to his primary residence in Memphis, Tenn. Thursday night.

The WWE personality, 75, will reportedly require a few weeks of rest before he is able to return to his normal life.

News of Lawler’s stroke broke after he was forced to pull out of a scheduled appearance at HorrorHound Weekend in Cincinnati, Ohio, starting on Friday. Monday, however, organizers announced that he would not be able to attend, “due to some personal matters.”

Lawler has struggled with numerous health issues over the years, suffering a “massive stroke” in 2023 that put him in the ICU for days before he was discharged for outpatient rehab. ESPN reported that Lawler also suffered a stroke in 2018.

Most famously, Lawler collapsed while broadcasting WWE’s Monday Night RAW in 2012 due to a heart attack.

Lawler reflected on his near-death experience in 2017 on Talking Smack. “I have alluded to the fact that 10 minutes before I had cardiac arrest – cardiac arrest and a heart attack are two different things,” he said, per Fox Sports. “A heart attack, a lot of times, is caused by clogged arteries or something like that, plaque in your veins and that sort of thing. And you usually feel some pain because it’s restricting the blood flow.”



He continued, “The crazy thing was, my heart had been knocked off-rhythm, I believe by the elbows. By Dolph Ziggler. And it took about ten minutes for it to just freeze up and stop. Once they got the heart back on the correct rhythm, I haven’t had one minute’s problem since. I’ve been fine, knock on wood.”