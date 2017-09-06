What Happened When Vince McMahon Saw a Tattoo of Himself on a Fan’s Butt Cheek?

For most fans, buying a t-shirt of their favorite wrestler is enough to show their support. The more dedicated bring signs to WWE television. The most radical will actually start chants in the name of their WWE hero. But for the supremely devoted, the best way to pay homage to a WWE Superstar is with a tattoo.

But what does it make someone who gets a tattoo of Vince McMahon on their bum?

No, no. We jest. But someone actually did get a portrait of the CEO of WWE on their rear and was actually proud enough to put it on display for Jerry Lawler at an autograph signing. Lawler recounted the story on a recent episode of his podcast, Dinner With the King:

“He says, ‘I have Vince McMahon tattooed on my ass.’ I go, ‘Well, show me!’ This guy is in line in front of a bunch of people, turns around and drops his trousers. And right there on this guy’s left cheek of his butt is a big tattoo of Vince McMahon”

Naturally, Lawler had to send the image to McMahon:

“So I texted the picture to Vince…. and Vince’s response was just: ‘OMG”

Here’s the tattoo of Vince McMahon on a fan’s behind we talk about on the show this week! https://t.co/BDaT8M66EZ pic.twitter.com/ILJBitnkHN — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) September 6, 2017

McMahon is a notorious germaphobe so even his likeness on someone’s butt would be enough to send him into a tailspin. For what it’s worth it looks to be like beautiful portrait, if you can look past the canvas, of course.

So there you go, fan, this is how you can vicariously connect with Vince McMahon. All it takes is about $200, a little pain, and zero shame. Lawler went on the mention that the infamous fan had several portraits of WWE Superstar on his body to go along with Mr. McMahon. Surely this guy can get on Corey Graves’ show, Superstar Ink, right?