Could Jerry Lawler Make a Permanent Return to RAW Broadcast Team?

WWE’s broadcast teams have been center stage as of late. With JBL stepping down from his SmackDown commentary role, a broadcaster version of Game of Thrones has begun to unfold.

Corey Graves was recently announced as JBL’s SmackDown replacement, however, he will be maintaining his role on RAW as well. This keeps the RAW team of Michael Cole, Booker T, and Graves in tact. However, last week, an old face filled in for Booker T in light of Houston’s fight against Hurricane Harvey. Jerry Lawler resumed his role at RAW’s desk and did an exceptional job. That said, has WWE reached out to him to make a full-time comeback? Lawler answered this question directly on his podcast “Dinner With the King.”

“Umm, no. But if they did, I missed the call. I was more than happy to come back to fill in for Booker T on Raw when the hurricane kept him from being able to be at the show. But if they were to call me and ask me to come back on a full-time basis, it would be a really, really tough decision to make. If they said I was going to make the same money as I did before, that would go a long way in making me consider going back again.”

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Lawler was on the short list of candidates to replace JBL on SmackDown. WWE is said to be very happy with Lawler’s RAW cameo and the insight he brought to the show. Obviously, they went with Graves but could revisit Lawler about RAW.

It sounds like for Lawler to come back, the price will have to be right. At 67-years old THe King isn’t as spry as he once was, but he may have never been this savvy. Lawler coming back to RAW is by no means imminent but it’s worth keeping an eye on. Grave pulling the double duty could prove to be taxing and the up and coming announcer may need to be brand specific.

Lawler saw his on camera role reduced significantly back in December of 2016. Ever since we’ve only seen the WWE Hall of Famer on pay-per-view pre-shows.

Graves doing both shows feels like a temporary thing until WWE can find a suitable replacement or long term replacment. The fluid situation keeps names like Jim Ross and Mauro Ranallo circling amongst the rumors. We shall keep you posted as we learn more.