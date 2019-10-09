Jeff Hardy Allegedly Involved in Domestic Violence Incident With Wife Before DWI Arrest

WWE wrestler Jeff Hardy was arrested for drunk driving last week in North Carolina, and new troubling details about that night are coming to light. Hardy told officers he was involved in a fight with his wife earlier in the night, according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

Carthage Police Department was alerted to a reckless driver around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday. Cops found the car parked in front of a liquor store and observed Hardy leaving the store with a case of beer.

When Hardy drove out of the parking lot, police followed and pulled him over soon after because he was swerving in and out of his lane. The officer noticed “what seemed to be dried blood on his nose.” When he asked Hardy what caused it, “the driver advised that him and his wife got into a fight.” The report contains no other details about the possible domestic violence incident.

During the stop, Hardy admitted to having two shots of vodka earlier in the evening and being impaired. He reportedly failed a field sobriety test and refused to take a breathalyzer or blood test. Police were able to obtain a search warrant from a judge that authorized a blood test, which was later performed on the scene.

Hardy was eventually charged with Driving While Impaired and Driving on a Revoked License.

This isn’t the 42-year-old wrestler’s first run-in with the law. In July, he was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for public intoxication. He was booked and later released on $200 bail.

In March 2018, Hardy was arrested for driving while intoxicated after being involved in a single-car accident. He reportedly had a blood-alcohol level of .25, more than three times the legal limit. He later accepted a plea deal and had his license suspended for 20 days and had to pay $300 fine and complete community service and treatment classes.

For its part, WWE hasn’t had much to say about Hardy’s latest legal issues.

“Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions,” the company said in a statement.

On Sunday, Hardy was in attendance at a music festival in North Carolina from which he posted a video to Instagram of himself performing a song. He has not publicly addressed his latest DUI.