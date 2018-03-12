Matt Hardy Makes Curious Statement in Light of Jeff Hardy’s Arrest

Despite his brother Jeff Hardy’s brush with 100 feet of North Carolina guardrail, and possibly death, Matt Hardy isn’t too worried.

Soon after news of Jeff Hardy’s arrest for DWI stormed the internet, Matt posted a rather unsympathetic message to Twitter. The Hardy’s are no stranger to substance abuse or run-ins with the law so they may have a different incident protocol than the rest of us, but this sounds like Matt may be more excited about his sobriety than he is concerned about Jeff.

“EVAH since the #7Deities have come to me, I do not put alcohol, drugs, or foreign substances into my VESSEL.

I AM MORE,” he wrote.

The Hardy’s have always had their quirks, but now that Matt is officially “Woken” some of his messages would be incoherent to WWE outsiders. So for anyone needing translation, Matt is saying he doesn’t drink or do drug anymore. But even with our pro wrestling prowess, the “7Deitites” makes for an ambiguous timeline.

TMZ reports that Hardy’s breathalyzer test at the scene revealed his BAC was .25, or more than three times the legal limit.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. we have some of Officer Kelemecz’s police report:

“Driver of Vehicle #1 ran off the roadway to the right, in turn striking about 105 feet of guardrail before the back end of the car spun out 90 degrees to the left, coming to rest in the middle of the right N bound lane of travel. The driver was arrested and charged with DWI,” he wrote.

We do know that Hardy did $8,000 in damages to his Cadillac CTS-V and rack up an additional $5,000 for damaging nearly 105 feet of guardrail. Hardy’s North Carolina license has already been suspended and has a court date set for April 16.