WWE Hall of Famer Compares Shinsuke Nakamura To Undertaker

Could Shinsuke Nakamura be the WWE’s next great attraction? A WWE Hall of Famer who now watches the two-time NXT Champion every Tuesday night believes so.

On last night’s episode of Bring it to the Table, host, Peter Rosenberg, brought up the frustration of WWE making fans wait to see Shinsuke Nakamura actually wrestle a match until Backlash.

Rosenberg’s co-host, JBL, responded with a counter-point that gave Nakamura about as much praise as any WWE performer could ever receive when he compared him to The Undertaker.

“If you see a Conor McGregor fight, you don’t see him fighting every week leading up to that fight. And Conor McGregor always delivers. Look, this Shinsuke Nakamura is that special. He is a special attraction and I guarantee you he is worth the wait. Wait until you see this guy perform in the ring, he is that unique, he is that good, but also to me … you keep this guy special. Like the Undertaker in the 2000s, you don’t want to see him every single week! Fans would say, “yes, I want to see him every single week!” but you make it special. He [Nakamura] is that good, he needs to be special!”

Corey Graves chimed in with another valid point.

“People need to understand that while the NXT portion of the WWE Universe is familiar with Nakamura, that’s a very small portion of the WWE Universe viewership. Monday Night Raw does 3 million people a week and NXT does a fraction of that. You need to familiarize these people with these new stars. People that are very familiar are chomping at the bit, saying “please get in the ring, let’s see what he does best!” Its creating intrigue. People are talking. It’s creating a buzz, so that at Backlash when Nakamura does step in the ring and does steal the show with Dolph Ziggler, its going to be awesome, worth the wait.”

Being one of those who grew to love seeing Nakamura in the ring during his NXT days, I agree with JBL’s take on keeping Shinsuke special. He has an unquestionable aura that you can’t teach (sorry Enzo). Having him come out to cut a goofy promo on Dolph Ziggler takes some of that mystique away.

The more they can protect him and keep him special during this early run on the main roster, the more it will pay off for both Nakamura and the WWE in the long run.

