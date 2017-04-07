JBL Responds To WWE Bullying Accusations

Former WWE announcer, Justin Roberts has released a new tell-all book about his time with the sports entertainment giant called Best Seat in the House: Your Backstage Pass through My WWE Journey.

In the book, Roberts discusses being bullied by JBL during his time with WWE, including alleging that he would be scared to work SmackDown tours because he would be bullied by JBL and his friends the whole time.

Roberts claims that JBL once asked the mother of a high school kid if “she had any children who weren’t mentally disabled” after the child had dropped his index cards with notes while interviewing him.

He also said that someone from SmackDown stole his passport on the final night of a U.K. tour and it was never returned.

“He [JBL] had a group,” Roberts stated in a recent Reddit AMA. “He was like the leader, and he pretty much had a cabinet, just like on TV. They followed him and did what he asked. It was him vs. ‘the new guys’

“He had taken my passport out of my bag, and the next tour I guarded it with my life. On the flight back, Orlando Jordan told me he would watch my back and I should go to the gift shop. I didn’t take his advice.”

JBL, who refused to answer any “net rumors,” did just that when he responded to the accusations on Twitter.

I won’t answer Net rumors-but I didn’t take Justin Roberts passport. Could have been anyone/he was hated by the whole crew. He’s an idiot. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) April 7, 2017

While I don’t know JBL or Justin Roberts personally, it’s not too far fetched to imagine a scenario where the big Texan would have been a bully. But maybe that’s just me.

And Justin Roberts.

