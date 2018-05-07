WWE Rumor: Jason Jordan Expected at RAW Tonight

Last week, a story surfaced asserting that Jason Jordan could make his WWE return anytime in May. However, he’s reportedly set for RAW on Monday.

According to PWInsider, Jordan is scheduled to be at the post-Backlash edition of RAW in Long Island. It’s possible he’s just present for the event and won’t participate but if healthy, WWE is likely eager to fold him back into their show.

Despite being one of WWE most abrasive heels, Jordan’s return is worthy of celebration. For one, the fact that he’s healthy is significant. The details of Jordan’s injury were so minimal, that speculation took over the role of science and things began to sound ominous for Jordan.

There were reports of the 29-year old’s injury being quite serious—similar to the one that ended Edge’s career. Stories of him struggling with grip and suffering some numbness painted a grim picture. But thankfully, it looks like those stories were overblown. However, as time passed, we learned that he underwent a minimally invasive procedure to decompress a nerve

Before his injury, Jordan was a ubiquitous part of RAW. From his melodrama with Kurt Angle to his antagonistic relationship with Seth Rollins, Jordan displayed a wide-ranging character on top of being one of WWE’s most physically gifted Superstars.

So where does WWE stick Jordan?

Well, he could slide right back in as the thorn in Seth Rollins‘ side. Using the powers of nepotism, Jordan could twist Kurt Angle‘s parental instance into getting him a shot at Rollins Intercontinental Championship. He and Rollins were supposedly heading for a WrestleMania 34 match before the injury and they could easily resume that story.

However, thanks to the Superstar Shake-Up, RAW looks a lot different than it did when Jordan was healthy. Chad Gable, Jordan’s American Alpha partner is now there, and a story between the former partners could write itself.

With the flexibility of Jordan’s character, WWE could go a number of directions, so we’ll have to see what happens in the coming weeks. But Jordan’s return is significant. Outside of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, RAW lacking in proven heels. Before his injury, Jordan was on his way to becoming one of the top heels in the company and should have no issues resuming that trajectory.

A showdown with Rollins seems inevitable, but WWE may want to wait before the pull that trigger. If Jordan is indeed on RAW tonight, we’ll likely know exactly where he’s headed on WWE’s card by show’s end.