Jason Jordan Considered Reviving Old WWE Gimmick

Jason Jordan appears to be the direct spawn of Kurt Angle. From the amateur wrestling background to pulling down the singlet, the American Alpha star is only an ankle lock away from being the next coming of the Olympic Hero. However, in a recent interview with The Miami Herald, Jordan revealed that he considered reviving a different WWE gimmick altogether.

Before Jordan landed in WWE developmental, he considered a career in dentistry. According to the interview, he was far enough along in the path that he even considered pitching his wrestling character in the vein of Kane’s infamous Isaac Yankem, DDS persona from the 90s.

“The thought actually crossed my mind, when I was in FCW [WWE’s developmental],” Jordan said. “We threw out a lot of different character ideas, and for me, being there for so long, you have to throw a lot of things against the wall. That was something that definitely ran through my mind at some point.”

Jordan put attending dental school on hold to pursue his dream of professional wrestling, and he gives all the credit to WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Brisco.

“I have nothing but great things to say about Jerry Brisco,” Jordan noted. “He came to the Big 10 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament my senior year, and after that wrestling season, he got in contact with me, and he got me hooked up to go to Tampa and have a tryout at FCW in 2010.

“I told him prior — and some of the talent relations with WWE — that I wanted to finish college. So I went back to Indiana and coached a year while completing my degree. After that, the opportunity was still there to sign the [developmental] contract with WWE, and I signed in 2011.

“Jerry Brisco is the whole reason that I’m having the career that I’m having now.”

Before Jordan became a college wrestling sensation, he was a star high school pitcher that was nearly drafted to the majors out of high school. Thankfully, there was no consideration of reviving the Abe “Knuckleball” Schwartz gimmick.

