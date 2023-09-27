WWE Alum Manu 'Fighting for His Life': 38-Year-Old Wrestler Is Member of 'Bloodline' Anoa'i Family

Former WWE Superstar Manu is dealing with some health issues. A GoFundMe page has been launched for Manu who was hospitalized this past weekend. Mike Kleckner started the page and is looking to raise $100,000 to cover the medical costs.

"I am writing to ask for help for my brother and hero, Afa Anoa'i Jr (Manu)," the page said. "He is currently fighting for his life at the moment. Afa was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, September 23rd finding out that he has a severe and unexpected complex cardiac issue. He went through many tests and major cardiac procedures. His heart injection fraction is only working at 35% and his heart is filling with fluid by the hours. Afa has an extremely long road to recovery. He has major medical bills, and medications needed. So we are asking for any help that you can give. My brother is so young and unexplainable for him to be going through this is at 38 years old. Afa has two amazing and bright children that need their father. Afa has such a vibrant and loving personality, and has always been there for those in need. Afa always has been that guy to go above and beyond for everyone, and is loved by many."

Manu's nephew, Lance Anoa'i, also talked about his uncle. On social media, Anoa'i wrote, "Good morning everyone! So I come home from Japan to some upset news! My uncle Afa Anoai is having some serious health issues! He could use a lot of help! Please help if you can and keep our family in Prayers! Thank you so much."

Manu, 38, signed with WWE in 2006. He was called up to the main roster in 2007 and eventually teamed up with Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. Manu was released from his WWE contract in February 2009 and has been competing on the independent circuit. In his professional wrestling career, Manu had the most success at World Xtreme Wrestling, winning the WXW Cruiserweight Championship twice, the Hardcore Championship three times and the Heavyweight Championship. Since Manu is a member of the Anoa'i family, he is related to Roman Reigns, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, The Usos, Rikishi, the late Umaga and the late Yokozuna among others.