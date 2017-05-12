James Ellsworth’s WWE Entrance Video Is Perfect

James Ellsworth is still a WWE Superstar.

I know that bothers many of you, but it’s true. The one time jobber gets paid with real, American money each week to walk out to the ring (with Carmella no less) and star on SmackDown Live.

Despite his success, the one thing Ellsworth has been missing is his very own entrance video. Earlier today, Cageside Seats noticed that the WWE has finally remedied that fact with a new Ellsworth video.

The video is absolutely perfect for Ellsworth. Not only did they not bother to take the time to update his character by showing him in his new gear, but the only three clips are of him looking surprised to be walking down the ramp, cowering in the corner, and getting blasted from behind while walking down the ramp.

Over and over again.

The only thing possibly more generic than the video is the song itself.

For comparison’s sake, here’s what a dominant WWE star’s video looks like.

But hey, good for you, James Ellsworth.

Keep living that dream for the rest of us!

