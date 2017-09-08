WWE’s Jack Gallagher Gets Married

205 Live Superstar Jack Gallagher got hitched over the weekend in his native United Kingdom. The bride, Clara Sinclair, is actually a wrestler herself under the name ‘Alexis Rose.’

Sinclair was happy to share the excitement of her and Gentleman Jack’s big day. Congrats!

Videos by PopCulture.com

I do x #happy #firstkiss #marriage #wedding #bride #groom #love #ido #Brinsopcourt A post shared by Clara Sinclare (@clara_sinclare) on Sep 7, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

Gallagher is one of WWE’s most colorful personalities. Despite being stuck in the basement of 205 Live, Gentleman Jack has been able to steal some positive impressions from the WWE Universe. The 2017 Royal Rumble was especially kind to him. Despite being quickly eliminated, Gallagher had a wonderful moment with his now patented umbrella.

Gallagher is one of the few 205 Live stars who’s act could translate the main roster. His vicious headbutts and quirky character could find appeal if placed in the right spot. While he’ll never be Universal Champion, he still has a role in WWE’s ecosystem.

Not long ago, wrestlers of all shapes and sizes were utilized on WWE’s card. With the cruiserweight division, WWE’s smaller guys are automatically relegated to an inferior position in the company. 205 has nice intentions but its execution is lacking. Maybe the arrival of Enzo Amore could provide some much-needed inflation. Actually, an Enzo/Gallagher feed sounds pretty appetizing. appetizing.

In the meantime congrats on getting hitched, Jack!