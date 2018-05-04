Hulk Hogan Just Tweeted ‘Help’ and Fans are Freaking Out

Hulk Hogan has since deleted the tweet that sent his followers into a frenzy. Hogan has yet to elaborate on the post and we will keep you posted as things develop.

Hulk Hogan just posted a cryptic, one-word message to his Twitter account. Its contents?

“Help.”

Despite being a simple request, Hogan’s tweet is open to an incredible amount of interpretations, but most replies are rooted in concern.

Are you okay brother?? — gamer obama (@JustPeaachy) May 4, 2018

You got 2.3 million friends ready and willing — Alex Capshaw (@AlexCapshaw) May 4, 2018

Hold on a minute I got a hulk up — One Mad American (@1_mad_american) May 4, 2018

Genuinely…are you okay brother? Here to talk if you need. — Baron Von Cat (@LordBaronVonCat) May 4, 2018

All the hulkamaniacs are on the way brother — wayne (Raggy) parker (@wayneparker1980) May 4, 2018

Hogan’s tweet has only been up a few minutes but has garnered hundreds of response. The 64-year old has yet to elaborate on what exactly he’s dealing with.

As far as we know, the Hulker is in good health. So maybe his request for help involved something that isn’t physical?

While Hogan’s health has not been in the news, his crusade to be back in the good graces of WWE has. Hogan has participated in some unofficial community service with The Boys an Girls Club, marking his gradual return to public events. With Hogan back on stage, even a small one, rumors of his return to WWE have ramped up, and on Friday, WWE released the following statement:

“WWE applauds the work Hulk Hogan is doing with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to turn what was a negative into a positive by helping young people learn from his mistake. While he has taken many steps in the right direction since we parted ways, Hogan is not currently under contract to WWE.”

This story is developing…