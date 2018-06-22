Hulk Hogan Pushes to be NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream’s Manager

Hulk Hogan wants to be back in the WWE, and he pitched his latest idea on how they can use him on Twitter on Tuesday.

On Sunday a gif was posted of NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream, who channeled Hogan in his outfit and ring entrance ahead of his NXT TakeOver: Chicago match with Ricochet on Saturday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hogan saw the tweet on his timeline, and responded to a fan writing, “Yo when VelveteenMania hires me as his manager, then we will have “all the gold, HollyWood style”. Brother. HollyWoodHHoganLife.”

The pitch may have fallen on deaf ears though, as Dream made no response on his Twitter.

Hogan and Dream, real name Patrick Clark, previously interacted in the 2015 season of the Tough Enough reality show. One fan was quick to point out how critical Hogan was of dream at the time.

“Your promo skills suck,” Hogan told him during an episode, despite Dream winning that week’s promo challenge. “You need to step up. If you want this, you need to dial it in man and you need to work with people. Bring the best out of them and then jam ’em, stick it back at them.”

“Guess @VelveteenWWE made you eat your words, huh, @HulkHogan?” a fan wrote Saturday.

Dream debuted his new persona in May 2017 and has quickly risen to the top of the NXT card, feuding with the likes of Aleister Black, Kassius Ohno and Ricochet.

His ability both on the microphone and in the ring even earned him John Cena’s endorsement.

“My answer is going to upset some people, but I’d rather face Velveteen Dream,” Cena said in May during a Q&A segment at a convention. “You know in the Star Wars movies, the old Jedi can look at the young rookie Jedi and be like, ‘I think that’s the one.’ I get that weird, odd medical feeling about Velveteen Dream.”

“I think there’s something special there,” he continued.

Hogan has been actively campaigning for his return to the WWE ever since he was fired from the company in 2015. On June 9 at a “Legends of the Ring” event in Hollywood, Florida, Hogan said he and the company are negotiating.

“Things are moving in that direction quite quickly. It’s all about execution and timing and the right place and the right time but things are good,” Hogan said.

WWE has made no statement indicating they intend to re-sign Hogan.