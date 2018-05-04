Hulk Hogan Offers Bizarre Explanation for ‘Help’ Tweet

Hulk Hogan sent wrestling fans into a panic on Friday afternoon when he tweeted “Help HH” to his 2.31 million followers.

The tweet was quickly deleted, and “The Hulkster” was quick to offer an explanation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sorry about the “HELP” tweet,was at the Dodge Dealer trying to figure out why my iPhone wouldn’t sync up to my Bluetooth! Oops,sorry HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) May 4, 2018

“Sorry about the ‘HELP’ tweet, was at the Dodge Dealer trying to figure out why my iPhone wouldn’t sync up to my Bluetooth! Oops, sorry HH,” Hogan tweeted.

The explanation left a few fans scratching their heads, mostly because Hogan still gave his usual “HH” signature his uses in all of his personally written tweets when sending out a message for help.

but he signed off with HH — Dillon Cheverere (@DCheverere) May 4, 2018

“But he signed off with HH,” one user pointed out.

Others were just happy the former WWF Champion was okay.

“Got me worried for a sec, stay safe brother,” one user wrote.

Just as long as your safe brother,” wrote another.

TMZ reported on Friday prior to Hogan’s mysterious tweet that the he and Hogan were having discussions over bringing him back into the fold. The talks were going so well that Hogan nearly appeared at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last week.

The report directly contrasts the multiple statements WWE has put out regarding Hogan in the past few months.

“We have had discussions with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan) about how he can help others learn from his mistakes, however, he is not under any contract with WWE,” WWE said in a statement back in January.

They followed that up by addressing Hogan’s involvement in the HBO documentary on Andre The Giant.

“Hulk Hogan is an important part of Andre the Giant’s history, however, his appearance at tonight’s HBO premiere of the documentary and his plans to help others learn from his mistakes does not mean WWE is rehiring him,” a WWE rep told Pro Wrestling Sheet’s. “Hogan is not scheduled to be at any upcoming WWE events.”

Ever since he was released from the company back in 2015 for racist remarks he made in his leaked sex tape, Hogan has been vocal about returning to the WWE at some point.

But not everybody in the company is ready to forgive him, including WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

He’s a public figure,” Henry said in a recent Busted Open Radio interview. “It doesn’t mean that everything that he’s done is forgiven, you just gotta take the good with the bad and see how you could help the situation. I’m sitting on the chair of the delegation and they’re not ready. I’ve had many talks, with dozens of guys, and the consensus is there’s a lot of work to be done to heal that wound and to fix that wall.”