Hulk Hogan Documentary To Premiere At Sundance

A Hulk Hogan movie is finally making it to Sundance! Earlier today, The Sundance Film Festival announced a slate of movies selected for the 2017 festival, including a documentary about Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea’s trial with Gawker.

The Hulkster dropped the leg on Gawker earlier this year when a Florida judge ruled that the media company owed Hogan $140 million in damages for posting a sex tape featuring the former WWE champion in 2012. The verdict would eventually cause the media giant to file for bankruptcy.

In July of 2015, the Hulkster was exiled from the WWE when a video surfaced of the former champ making racially offensive comments in the tape. The trial has created a huge discussion about the matchup of press freedoms vs privacy rights.

The documentary, directed by Brian Knappenberger, will take us behind the scenes of the infamous trial.

Here’s the release from Sundance:

NOBODY SPEAK: Hulk Hogan, Gawker and Trials of a Free Press / U.S.A. (Director: Brian Knappenberger) — The trial between Hulk Hogan and Gawker Media pitted privacy rights against freedom of the press, and raised important questions about how big money can silence media. This film is an examination of the perils and duties of the free press in an age of inequality. World Premiere

One of the more notable moments from the trial was when the Hulkster had to testify about the size of his member. Bollea denied previous claims that he had a “10 inch penis”, and insisted he was speaking in character when he made the comments.

66 films were selected for U.S. Competition, World Competition and NEXT, as well as a slate of environmentally focused programming under the Festival’s New Climate program. The Festival will host screenings in Park City, Salt Lake City and at Sundance Mountain Resort January 19-29.