Hulk Hogan Comments On A Very Important WWE Anniversary

33 years ago today Hulkamania and the modern era of the WWE was born when Hulk Hogan pinned the Iron Shiek and won his very first WWE Heavyweight Championship.With Hulk Hogan as champion and the new face of the World Wrestling Federation, the company’s popularity exploded with new and growing audiences. This was also helped by a cross-promotion period known as the “Rock ‘n Wrestling Connection”, where the WWF would incorporate popular rock and pop stars into their storylines.

Today, the Hulkster took to Twitter to comment on the historic event.

Jan 23d 1984 I won the WWF belt from the jabroni Iron Shiek! Hard to believe that was 33yrs ago brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 23, 2017

The Iron Shiek, arguably the best follow on Twitter, responded in classic Shiek fashion.

33 YEARS AGO GOD SAVE ME FROM BREAKING SOME JABRONI HOWDY DOODY NECK RAISIN BALLS NECK. NEVER FORGET WHO MAKE THE HULKAMANIA pic.twitter.com/ZtU1Ivfqzh — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 23, 2017

Hogan has been exiled from the WWE since controversial comments from his private sex tape were made public. While Hogan would go on to win a lawsuit that would essentially bankrupt Gawker, the WWE has yet to bring Hogan back into the fold. Many experts feel it will only be a matter of time until one of the most famous faces in wrestling history comes home.

