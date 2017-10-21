WWE Throwback High School Photos Are The Best Thing You’ll See All Day

They may be able to withstand chair shots and superkicks, but not even the toughest WWE Superstar was immune to going through the awkward phase of life known as high school. WWE posted a slew of throwback images featuring yearbook photos of WWE’s biggest stars during their days as high school seniors.

Some of the throwbacks make us feel better about our own uncomfortable trip through puberty while others make us realize some people were just destined for stardom.

For instance, Roman Reigns looks like the guy who could already grow a goatee in 7th grade. As a star football player, chances are he was hated by the wrestling nerds and adored by the female population long before he ever stepped into a WWE ring. Jerk.

Roman’s current Shield brother, however, may have run with a different social group back in the day. Judging by his senior pic, it looks like Seth was the kind of guy who played hacky sack in the halls and fronted a band called My Own Prison.

These images should be shown to every school in the nation as a part of the It Gets Better program. Had I known a little hard work could have turned me from a baggy, acid-washed jeans wearing kid into a WWE Champion, I might have applied myself a little harder in the gym.

The WWE’s throwback post came one day after a photo of Roman and The Usos signing their college letters of intent was unearthed on social media.

