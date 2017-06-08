High School Photo of Roman Reigns And Usos Goes Viral

A 14 year old photo of a young Roman Reigns and Jimmy and Jey Uso has gone viral today. The photo shows Roman as a slightly less big dog with his day one cousins signing their letters-of-intent for Georgia Tech and West Alabama in February 2003. Roman, Jimmy and Jey were stud football players for Escambia High School in Escambia County, Florida at the time.

Roman played football for three years at Pensacola Catholic High School and one year at Escambia High School. In his senior year, he was named Defensive Player of the Year by the Pensacola News Journal. The Guy would go on to star at Georgia Tech along with NFL stud Calvin Johnson. Reigns was a three-year starter and also one of the team captains as a senior.Roman was named to the first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) after recording twenty-nine tackles for loss and twelve sacks in 2006. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2007, but was later released. After a brief sting in the CFL, Roman tried his luck with pro wrestling and it’s been going pretty darn good so far.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Women’s Championship Match Announce for Money in the Bank

The Usos didn’t have quite the same football success as their cousin, but they’ve become one of the WWE‘s greatest tag teams over the past decade. After ditching their facepaint and nylon shorts, and adopting a more realistic style, they have won over a whole new group of fans on SmackDown Live.

Both, Reigns and The Usos are members of the legendary Anoi family that includes Rikishi, Yokozuna, The Rock and Nia Jax among others.

And if you can’t see enough of Roman and The Usos in that high school photo, here’s one of them from when they were even younger.

More: Next Major Feud For Roman Reigns