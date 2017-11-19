Here’s Who WWE Fans Are Picking for Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles Tonight at Survivor Series

Sunday night's Survivor Series pay-per-view has quickly turned into one of the most anticipated wrestling events of the year thanks to a stacked card with some of WWE's biggest stars.

One match that has the opportunity to become an all-time classic is WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar versus WWE Champion AJ Styles. Brock hasn't lost a singles match since last year's Survivor Series, where he was shockingly beaten by a return Goldberg. But ever since he defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 for the title, he's plowed his way through the likes of Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

Styles meanwhile is regarded by many as one of the best in-ring wrestlers in the world. "The Phenomenal One" is in his second reign as WWE Champion, defeating Jinder Mahal on an episode of Smackdown Live back on Nov. 7.

Despite being massively undersized in the match, some WWE fans on Twitter overall think Styles will come out on top.

#SurvivorSeries 2017 Predictions: WWE Champion AJ Styles defeats WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. — Wesley L. (@realwesleywess) November 19, 2017

My predictions for #SurvivorSeries -Team RAW (both men and women's teams) victorious

-Baron Corbin def. The Mix (though I dislike both)

-Charlotte def. Alexa Bliss

-AJ Styles def. Brock Lesnar

-The Shield def. New Day

-Carmella cashes in MITB Thank God for 280 characters — Sister Marie (@ginamlugo) November 18, 2017

And these are my #WWE #SurvivorSeries #predictions: Enzo Amore, The Miz, Team SmackDown (W), Charlotte Flair, The Shield, The Bar, Team RAW (M), Brock Lesnar. Who I would LIKE to win: Kalisto, The Miz, Team SmackDown (W), Alexa Bliss, The New Day, Team SmackDown (M), AJ Styles. — Manolis Alfieris (@ealfieris1988) November 17, 2017

Demonstrating Smackdown’s champions are superior: AJ Styles defeats Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a huge upset and Charlotte Flair defeats Alexa Bliss. #SurvivorSeries2017 #Predictions — alan king (@kingheel19) November 19, 2017

But not everybody is sold on the former Bullet Club leader taking down "The Beast Incarnate."

Survivor Series Predictions Baron Corbin > The Miz Usos Charlotte > Alexa AJ Styles Women Team Raw > Women Team Blue Team Raw > Team Smackdown — Kaz 🤘 (@Kazamatic) November 19, 2017

"The Rated-R Superstar" Edge even gave a prediction in a recent interview with IGN.

"I don't see them beating Brock at this point," Edge said. "Part of that is because AJ is so adaptable. He's super talented and he can afford a loss because you know his next match is going to be ridiculous. So it's okay that he just lost, you know what I mean? I think sometimes because he's so talented that he can get away with a loss."

Who will come out on top? Fans will get their answer tonight at Survivor Series live from the Toyota Center in Houston! The show begins at 7 p.m. EST on the WWE Network.