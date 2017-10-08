New Favorites Emerge With Updated Hell In A Cell Betting Odds

In a follow up to our report yesterday on the WWE Hell In A Cell betting odds, we have an updated look at who is favored to emerge victorious tonight.

Courtesy of the folks at Bet Wrestling, some new favorites have come to the forefront as we get closer and closer to tonight’s show. The updates odds are below. Note that a negative number indicates the favorite.

Videos by PopCulture.com

WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal(c) -280 vs Shinsuke Nakamura +200

Hell in a Cell Falls Count Anywhere Match

Shane McMahon +400 vs Kevin Owens -600

Hell in a Cell Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match

The New Day (c) -145 vs The Usos +105

WWE United States Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) -140 vs Baron Corbin +100

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Natalya (c) + 260 vs Charlotte -380

Randy Orton -600 vs Rusev +400

Bobby Roode -600 vs Dolph Ziggler +400

Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin -2000 vs The Hype Bros +1000

We should note that these still are not the “smart money” odds, which often come in during the later afternoon of the day of the show. At that point, the odds tend to be very accurate for as to what we see on PPV that night and may contain spoilers. We’re not there yet.

The only shift from our odds yesterday are that Bobby Roode is now favored to defeat Dolph Ziggler, which is the common sense finish. Charlotte is still the only one favored to win a match resulting in a title change.

AJ Styles is now a clear favorite to win his bout. As of yesterday, he and Baron Corbin were both getting the same odds with the bout considered a push. Randy Orton remains a favorite over Rusev (which is surprising), and Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin remain the heaviest favorites on the entire show, coming in at -2000 over the Hype Bros.

We’ll provide an update later today if any major changes happen with the odds between now and showtime.