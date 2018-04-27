Here’s All the WWE Records Broken at the Greatest Royal Rumble

WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday was always meant to be a historical one. Not only was it the first time the company was hosting a pay-per-view in the country of Saudi Arabia, but its main event featured a 50-man Royal Rumble match, the largest of its kind in history.

But the number of wrestlers in the match wasn’t the only record WWE managed to break in Jeddah.

“The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman became the first-ever Greatest Royal Rumble Champion by being the last man standing in the Royal Rumble match. He successfully eliminated 13 wrestlers for the win, breaking the record for most eliminations in a single Rumble match of 12 that was set by Roman Reigns back in 2014.

Daniel Bryan entered the match with the No. 1 spot, and made it all the way to the final three before being eliminated by Big Cass. While he may have left with a battered and bruised chest, Bryan can still hold his head high knowing he lasted one hour, 16 minutes and five seconds in the match. That number shatters the record for most time spent in a single Royal Rumble, which was previously set by Rey Mysterio when he won the 2006 Royal Rumble by lasting one hour, two minutes and 12 seconds.

Friday’s event took place at the King Abdullah International Stadium, which holds a capacity of over 60,000. Along with the massive main event, the pay-per-view featured seven championship matches and a handful of specialty matches including John Cena beating Triple H and The Undertaker making his first appearance since WrestleMania 34 to defeat Rusev in a casket match.

Other results included Brock Lesnar retaining the Universal Championship after he and Roman Reigns both exited the steel cage at the same time, the WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura ending in a double count-out, Seth Rollins retaining his Intercontinental Championship in a four-way ladder match, Jeff Hardy easily defeating Jinder Mahal to hold onto his United States Championship and the dup of Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt winning the vacated Raw Tag Team Championships against The Bar.

WWE fans won’t have to wait long for the next network event, as the co-branded pay-per-view Backlash takes place on May 6 in Newark, New Jersey. Matches announced for that event include Reigns vs. Samoa Joa, Rollins vs. The Miz, Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss, Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair, Bryan vs. Big Cass and Styles vs. Nakamura once again.