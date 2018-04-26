Current Favorite for Greatest Royal Rumble Revealed

On Friday, April 27, WWE will uncork The Greatest Royal Rumble—a show that already promises to be bigger, if not better than WrestleMania 34. While the card is stacked with tantalizing match-ups it’s the 50-man Royal Rumble that is the show’s most lucrative contest.
And like any other spectacle in sports, you can bet on it.
Sportsbettingexperts.com recently released odds for the gargantuan battle royal. If you don’t speak gambling just understand that the positive number assigned to each wrestle is how much money a $100 bet would get you.
Braun Strowman: +450
Daniel Bryan: +450
Bobby Lashley: +600
Samoa Joe: +600
Big Cass: +750
Baron Corbin: +900
Chris Jericho: +900
Elias: +1500
Dean Ambrose: +1500
Finn Balor: +2000
Jinder Mahal: +2000
Randy Orton:+2000
Rey Mysterio: +2000
Sami Zayn: +2500
Rusev: +2500
Kevin Owens: +2500
AJ Styles: +2500
Dolph Ziggler: +2500
Jeff Hardy: +3000
Kane: +3000
Shinsuke Nakamura: +3000
Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas: +3500
Big Show: +3500
Bobby Roode: +3500
Bray Wyatt: +3500
Brock Lesnar: +3500
Roman Reigns: +3500
The Miz: +3500
Batista: +3500
Any Other Wrestler: +5000
Braun Strowmn is the betting favorite is hardly a surprise. Give his ability to toss humans like sacks of garbage, Strowman is a safe pick to win any Royal Rumble, no matter how great.
Daniel Bryan shares the exact odds as the Monster AMong Me, but for very different reasons. Once upon a time, Bryan was the most popular star in WWE. You know the rest, Bryan was forced into a premature (and arguably erroneous) retirement and was kept out of action for three years. Thanks to his relentless diligence, Bryan earned medical clearance and is now on track to resume his role as WWE’s darling. WInning a 50-man Royal Rumble would be a nice feather in his comeback’s hat.
Other names like Bobby Lashley and Big Cass aren’t bad picks, but for the most part, this match is wholly unpredictable.
WWE hasn’t assigned stakes to this match, which have already contributed to an overwhelming “meh” feeling, but at minimum, the winner will likely get an obnoxiously large trophy.
We’ll see how things shake out, but if you have some spare change, you may as well put it on Strowman and watch him fling a few 205 Live representatives into the crowd.