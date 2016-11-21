Goldberg To Appear At The Royal Rumble

Turns out there might be a method to the WWE’s madness. After Goldberg shocked the wrestling world with a dominant victory over Brock Lesnar at the Survivor Series, our friends at Pro Wrestling Sheet are reporting that Goldberg has already agreed to appear in a match at the upcoming Royal Rumble.

Apparently, Lesnar made the deal earlier this week and will be featured in a match at January’s upcoming pay per view taking place in San Antonio.

Goldberg’s victory over Lesnar took under 2 minutes and left the wrestling Twitterverse buzzing. The strength and spectacle of the victory opens up many possibilities for “who’s next” for Goldberg at the Royal Rumble. Will Brock be the likely opponent or should he not be granted a third opportunity to slay the former WCW legend?

We’d have to think that if Goldberg is sticking around for the Rumble, a Wrestlemania performance can’t be out of the question.

More on this story as it develops.