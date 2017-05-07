Chris Jericho’s Band Tops iTunes, Named Official Theme to WWE PPV

Chris Jericho may be on hiatus from the WWE Universe while on tour with his musical side-project, Fozzy, but that doesn’t mean he’s staying out of the spotlight. The band released its new single “Judas” this week, along with an accompanying music video via Loudwire.
In only a few short days since the song’s release, “Judas” has rapidly climbed up the iTunes charts. Jericho tweeted from the band’s account early Friday that the single had hit #1 on the iTunes Metal chart, and was at #5 on the Rock chart- which it topped by the day’s end. In typical Y2J fashion, the Fozzy front man reacted to this news by instigating a new and different sort feud, tweeting from his personal account at the newly dethroned former chart-topper John Mayer.
NUMBER ONE on the @itunesmusic Rock charts!! Suck it @johnmayer! #JUDAS @FOZZYROCK https://t.co/UCwREQRk6P— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 5, 2017
The song has since reached the number one spot on ten charts worldwide, and as announced Tuesday, will serve as the official theme song for NXT TakeOver: Chicago on May 20.
Jericho recently explained some of the elaborate concept behind the song’s music video and insane ingredients that went into its making:
“For such a dark and sexy song like ‘Judas’, we wanted a dark and sexy video to match…and we got that and more! In one take we filmed a unique, visually stunning masterpiece that combines an incredible song, psycho clowns, hot chicks, a man on fire and a great rock n roll band, all in one tasty video morsel. What more could you want…a giant rabbit holding balloons? Oh yeah, we’ve got that too!”
Fozzy also announced via press release the full set of dates for their tour (remaining dates below):
May 7th – Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion
May 9th – Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse
May 10th – Louisville, KY @ Trixie’s Entertainment Complex
May 11th – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
May 12th – Ashwaubenon, WI @ Green Bay Distillery
May 13th – Dubuque, IA @ Courtside Sports Bar & Grill
May 14th – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion
May 16th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Diesel Concert Lounge
May 17th – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
May 18th – Patchogue, NY @ 89 North Music Venue
May 19th – Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents
May 20th – Winchester, VA @ Blue Fox Billiards
May 21st – Morgantown, WV @ Mainstage Morgantown
May 23rd – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
May 24th – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
May 25th – St. Louis, MO @ Fubar
May 26th – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma
May 27th – San Antonio, TX @ River City Rockfest
May 28th – Dallas, TX @ BFD Festival
June 24th – Auburn, WA @ Pain In The Grass
Besides the dates listed, Fozzy will be playing some European Festivals this Summer, but it remains to be seen whether Chris Jericho will return to his role in the WWE by SummerSlam- or possibly even sooner.
