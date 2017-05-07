Chris Jericho’s Band Tops iTunes, Named Official Theme to WWE PPV

Chris Jericho may be on hiatus from the WWE Universe while on tour with his musical side-project, Fozzy, but that doesn’t mean he’s staying out of the spotlight. The band released its new single “Judas” this week, along with an accompanying music video via Loudwire.

In only a few short days since the song’s release, “Judas” has rapidly climbed up the iTunes charts. Jericho tweeted from the band’s account early Friday that the single had hit #1 on the iTunes Metal chart, and was at #5 on the Rock chart- which it topped by the day’s end. In typical Y2J fashion, the Fozzy front man reacted to this news by instigating a new and different sort feud, tweeting from his personal account at the newly dethroned former chart-topper John Mayer.

The song has since reached the number one spot on ten charts worldwide, and as announced Tuesday, will serve as the official theme song for NXT TakeOver: Chicago on May 20.

Jericho recently explained some of the elaborate concept behind the song’s music video and insane ingredients that went into its making:

“For such a dark and sexy song like ‘Judas’, we wanted a dark and sexy video to match…and we got that and more! In one take we filmed a unique, visually stunning masterpiece that combines an incredible song, psycho clowns, hot chicks, a man on fire and a great rock n roll band, all in one tasty video morsel. What more could you want…a giant rabbit holding balloons? Oh yeah, we’ve got that too!”

Fozzy also announced via press release the full set of dates for their tour (remaining dates below):

May 7th – Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion

May 9th – Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse

May 10th – Louisville, KY @ Trixie’s Entertainment Complex

May 11th – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

May 12th – Ashwaubenon, WI @ Green Bay Distillery

May 13th – Dubuque, IA @ Courtside Sports Bar & Grill

May 14th – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion

May 16th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Diesel Concert Lounge

May 17th – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

May 18th – Patchogue, NY @ 89 North Music Venue

May 19th – Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents

May 20th – Winchester, VA @ Blue Fox Billiards

May 21st – Morgantown, WV @ Mainstage Morgantown

May 23rd – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

May 24th – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

May 25th – St. Louis, MO @ Fubar

May 26th – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

May 27th – San Antonio, TX @ River City Rockfest

May 28th – Dallas, TX @ BFD Festival

June 24th – Auburn, WA @ Pain In The Grass

Besides the dates listed, Fozzy will be playing some European Festivals this Summer, but it remains to be seen whether Chris Jericho will return to his role in the WWE by SummerSlam- or possibly even sooner.

