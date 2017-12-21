WWE and MMA’s Four Horsewomen Rivalry Reportedly Trashed

Even though it’s still not WrestleMania season, WWE is already scrapping plans for the New Orleans’ mega show.

Not long ago, a showdown between WWE’s Four Horsewomen and MMA’s Four Horsewomen was imminent. After a backstage confrontation between Ronda Rousey and her cronies with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley it was believed they’d have an 8-woman tag to settle their differences at Survivor Series. Well, that didn’t happen. Instead, it was rumored that their match had been pushed back to WrestleMania 34. And now, that’s dead too.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the cross-promotional battles is officially on ice as two of the MMA competitors, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir have stopped their wrestling training. Even more, it appears that WWE has pivoted from their original plans with Shayna Baszler as she now is expected to debut with NXT soon.

Clearly, something has changed within WWE as the company went out of its what to write and tape an altercation between the factions. While it’s still a possibility that they eventually have their fight, another option likely has emerged.

As to what that may be is anyone’s guess, but our guess is that something is brewing with Ronda Rousey. While her camp and Triple H himself have denied talks, that may prove to be a thoughtful smoke screen.

When the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble was announced, it took less than a day for Rousey’s name to be implicated in the big event. That may prove to be nothing more than rumor mongering, but there certainly is a lot of smoke surrounding her relationship with WWE.

If WWE does have plans for Rousey, they will likely hinge upon the Rumble. And if the former UFC Bantamweight Champion enters, she’d have to win, otherwise, WWE would have lost a priceless opportunity.

Seeing that the 4 vs. 4 match is off the table, we may look back on this news as WWE clearing the runway for Rousey. We will keep you posted as this story develops.