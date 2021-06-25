✖

Former WWE, ECW and independent wrestler Melissa Coates has died at 50. The news comes months after having a lifesaving leg amputation, with no cause of death yet. Coates was also a former manager/valet and bodybuilder, best known for her time alongside Sabu as Super Genie in ECW.

According to The Sun, the news broke on Facebook and led to a flood of tributes from across the wrestling world. "This may be the hardest post I have ever made… Just got word from Terry 'Sabu' Brunk that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away this afternoon...I also have spoken to her brother, JR Coates and niece, Cassi. They told me to post this sad news," the post from a family friend stated. "Sabu will not be taking calls and please respect their privacy at this time. Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa L Coates (@melissalcoates)

A GoFundMe page from October was created after her procedure that led to her leg being amputated. According to The Sun, the procedure was required due to "arteries supplying blood to the left lower leg" ended up completely blocked with clots.

WWE superstar Bayley and many others were quick to share their condolences and memories of Coates. "Saddened to hear of Melissa Coates' passing tonight. I didn't know her that well, but I worked with her some during my time in OVW. Coates (that's what we called her. Never Melissa) wasn't under WWE contract then but I trained with her a few times and she was at all the shows," former WWE and ECW star Lance Storm wrote on Twitter. "Coates was always super nice and friendly and on the occasion when we'd see each other at a signing or convention we were always happy to see each other again. RIP Melissa Coates."

I had my very first match against Melissa Coates. There’s always a forever connection when you share the ring with someone and I’m honored to have that with her. Thank you for being so sweet, helpful and busting my brace face open. I’ll truly never forget you. ❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wi33PmoyaD — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 24, 2021

Thinking about Melissa Coates today. I am sad to hear of her passing. Melissa was always so kind to everyone she met and had a huge heart. She said that this was her favorite picture of herself. You are loved and remembered, Melissa. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7JyNRx9cqi — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 24, 2021

Coates trained at Killer Kowalksi's Massachusetts wrestling school, following that with training at Rick Bassman's UPW Academy. During her career, Coates spent time in OVW and Deep South Wrestling within the WWE system. She later would appear at 2005's Backlash pay-per-view.

She became Sabu's manager during his time in TNA, joining him in 2014 and continuing to appear with him with other promotions. Rest in peace.