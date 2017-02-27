Former WWE Divas Champion And Husband Splitting

Former WWE Diva’s Champion, Celeste Bonin, who went by the name Kaitlyn while in WWE, announced on her Instagram account that she is splitting up with her husband, PJ Braun. They got married in June of 2014.

Bonin stated in an Instagram post that she was hoping that the split would be amicable but stated that Braun took ownership of the domain name of her fitness clothing company, CelestialBodiez.com and then shut the website down. She noted that she has created a temporary domain for the website, CelestialBodiezz.com, and that she hopes to have the old domain name back in the next day or two. She also confirmed that Celestial Bodiez and Braun’s company, Blackstone Labs, will be divided.

You can check out the video here:

For anyone who missed us today we are sorry. @celestialbodiez temporary domain is CelestialBodiezz.com Please check out the full video on our Facebook page tomorrow , Facebook.com/celestialbodiezofficial If you emailed us today and have not heard a response please forward your concerns to info.celestialbodiez@gmail.com Thank you all for your support. A post shared by Celeste (@celestebonin) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:29pm PST

In July 2010, Braun signed a developmental contract with WWE. Later that year, she competed in and won the all-female third season of NXT, thus earning a spot on the main roster. Kaitlyn is most remembered for her time on SmackDown, where she aligned with her “bestie” AJ. As “The Chickbusters,” the two gal pals sought to run through the SmackDown Divas division. Kaitlyn won the WWE Divas Championship in January 2013 and held the title for five months.

On January 8, 2014, Kaitlyn lost to friend turned foe turned friend, AJ Lee and then decided to leave WWE.

