Former WWE Champion Debuts New Gimmick At TNA Tapings

He became the man of 1,000 faces in the WWE and now former World Tag Team Champion Damien Sandow has found yet another new gimmick in TNA. According to Wrestling Inc, Sandow, who debuted as Aron Rex in August of last year, has unveiled a new gimmick at the latest Impact tapings.

Rex and Rockstar Spud have been re-packaged with a Liberace and valet gimmick. Rex is apparently using his flamboyant rings as brass knuckles. During his WWE run as Damien Sandow, Rex became the first man to unsuccessfully cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase. He would later go on to great success as The Miz’s stunt double, but soon thereafter get stuck in a gimmick where he would imitate other famous gimmicks from WWE history; each time in a losing effort. Sandow was released from the WWE in 2016.

Upon his TNA debut as Aron Rex, the former WWE star failed to make much of an impression with no gimmick whatsoever. TNA, now under new ownership, could be looking to cash in on the BROKEN Hardy era and celebrate the more ridiculous aspects of pro wrestling that fans have come to appreciate over the years.

While the Liberace gimmick seems a bit dated, Aron and Spud may be just the right people to pull it off.

