Former TNA Star Gunner Coming To WWE

WWE continues to purge some of TNA/Impact Wrestling’s forgotten talents. Former World Tag Team and TV Champion, Gunner, teased on his Twitter account that despite nearly quitting wrestling he was now coming to “TakeOver” – a likely reference to NXT, the spot where most former TNA stars land upon signing with WWE.

Gunner has been out of wrestling for two years, having his last match in TNA in April of 2015. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet of WSVN-TV, Gunner discussed hanging onto his WWE dream.

“Man, that’s a dream of mine. That 5-years old growing up still wants that WrestleMania moment. It’s such an awesome company. I’d much rather have an opportunity with NXT or WWE. That’s my ultimate goal. Even when I was with TNA guys would ask me and I’d say “The goal is WWE. It’s WrestleMania”… I’m only 34, age is not that big of a deal for me anymore.”



If you’re not initially wowed by the prospect of Gunner coming to the WWE, give it a chance. Look at what WWE has been able to do with other former TNA stars who appeared to be flatlining that were suddenly reenergized in WWE.

Hard work pays off. I almost hung it up. I’m glad I didn’t. World…..here I come. Time to TakeOver! — Gunner (@GUNNER_ChadLail) May 26, 2017

TNA completely ran out of material for AJ Styles and Samoa Joe yet they’ve been on fire in the WWE. Bobby Roode was always a talent in TNA, but NXT has made him GLORIOUS!

Sting appeared to be well past his prime during the end of his run in TNA, but when he appeared for the first time in front of a WWE audience, it was electric.

It’s likely Gunner won’t be using his old name as it doesn’t really have that much equity built up with the casual WWE fan. Considering The Hardy’s recent battle over their TNA personas, it’s likely we’ll see Gunner repackaged in a new and exciting way. If he does join up with NXT he’ll be right at home with former Impact stars, Drew Galloway and Eric Young.

