Finn Balor Saves Seth Rollins After RAW

Finn Balor had victory snatched from his hands by Samoa Joe in the Extreme Rules main event, which had many fans scratching their heads when the Balor Club leader no-showed last night’s Raw. After Raw went off the air, however, the live crowd in Wilkes-Barre, PA got to see Balor in action.

After Seth Rollins recovered from his loss to Samoa Joe, Bray Wyatt came out to begin double teaming Rollins. Balor’s music hit and he made the save. Balor and Rollins both hit their finishers sending the heels scrambling to the back. The Raw crowd was sent home happy as they got to see Finn show Seth the proper timing for doing the Balor pose, which you can see in the video above.

Rollins should be transitioning into a program with Bray Wyatt in the next few weeks as Bray’s music was able to distract Rollins long enough to give Samoa Joe the victory. The feud has no real storyline basis for getting off the ground, but that shouldn’t keep it from being an entertaining affair. The bigger problem is that each star could really do without a loss at this stage of the game. Rollins has failed in all his attempts at recapturing a major Championship since returning from a knee injury and Bray Wyatt continues to go through the same motions of threatening a star with otherworldly demons, only to end up losing the feud.

It appeared Balor was set for a program with Wyatt before Extreme Rules, but Braun Strowman’s injury threw all previous made plans out the window. Finn has been very over with the WWE Universe since his return from an injury of his own, but he doesn’t have a lot of top heel options to work with right now.

There are two possible feuds for Balor going forward that could be of interest. Despite rumors that he will be put into an Intercontinental Championshp feud with Miz, Roman Reigns doesn’t have anything going on for the next few weeks. Just as with Wyatt and Rollins, Balor doesn’t need to lose a big feud at this stage of his career.

The Miz is another intriguing possibility as he and Finn have a bit of history set up from their interactions on Raw a few weeks ago. Balor holding the IC strap could be a great space holder for him until he is ready to get back into the Universal Championship picture and Miz is bulletproof at this point, so losing his belt in a few months would only put him closer to breaking Chris Jericho’s all-time record of 9 IC reigns.

