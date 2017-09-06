WWE Superstar Thought Finn Balor’s Demon Paint Would Be Embarrassing

Finn Balor’s ‘Demon’ has quickly become one of WWE‘s most sensational acts. Since arriving in WWE’s main roster, Balor has utilized his demonic paint only twice – both coming at SummerSlam. However as popular as the gimmick has become, it wasn’t always a sure thing.

In an interview with Al Arabiya, Balor spoke about the origins of the character. Upon adorning the paint the first time, friend and current WWE Superstar Karl Anderson thought Balor was setting himself up for embarrassment:

“Honestly, the first time the Demon came, and it wasn’t referred to as the Demon at that point—I just wanted to use body paint The first time I did that, I said to my best friend [WWE Superstar and fellow NJPW alum] Karl Anderson that I’m going to do this thing. I explained to him what I was doing and he said, ‘Do not do that, you’re going to be laughed out of the building.’ Obviously, this didn’t happen. That the whole Demon character was designed for people to hate me more, and to be scared of me, and it kind of backfired in the sense that people kind of like it now.”

Since debuting on WWE territory, the Demon character has been beloved by the WWE Universe. In fact, one of the biggest questions surrounding Balor and his Demon is why he hasn’t chosen to use it more? Currently, this issue is the theme of his current feud with Bray Wyatt – Is Finn Balor just a normal guy without his paint?

Balor will have to stew on that, but in the meantime, he may want to meditate on what his next paint job will look like. According to Balor, his inspiration for design is spontaneous:

“What happens is, on the morning—it’s like art. You can’t predict how you’re going to paint the painting in advance. If I’m going to draw something, I don’t know the day before what I’m going to draw. It’s just very much an interpretation of how I’m feeling that day, and what I think is the coolest thing in my brain at that very moment. I’ll have a couple concepts here and there, maybe I’ll do this, maybe I’ll do that, but the actual decision won’t come until about six o’clock when I sit down and start getting painted.”

Should Balor bring out the Demon at No Mercy? We’ll have to see, but at the moment, WWE is certainly teasing it. For the sake of Balor, he may want to keep the paint brush handy.