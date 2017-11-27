Finn Balor Has Some Harsh Words For Roman Reigns

Finn Balor has evidently decided that if WWE‘s booking committee isn’t going to give him a chance to shine, he’ll take to social media to get himself over.

And boy, oh boy is he good at it.

Ever since reports surfaced earlier this week that WWE (notably, Vince McMahon) has soured on the possibility of Balor main eventing the Royal Rumble in a title match with Brock Lesnar, Balor has let loose on his Twitter page. Finn has taken to social media to sarcastically tweet about “being over” in response to the reports.

In step Roman Reigns. The new Intercontinental champion decided to issue an open challenge on his Twitter page earlier this week, and he got a witty response out of the former Bullet Club leader.

What’s interesting to note here is that the tweet Balor was responding to was sent out by Reigns on November 20, almost a week ago. Evidently Finn was cruising Reigns’ profile for material.

What is also interesting to note is the K-9 emoticon used by Balor in said tweet, which is just tremendous.

As stated earlier, news broke earlier this week that asserted Vince McMahon has gone cold on Balor, which possibly resulted in him losing an opportunity to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. However, other reports assert that Balor was never slated for the match as McMahon doesn’t see him deserving of such a stage.

According to SI.com McMahon believes Balor’s character is stale unless he’s portraying his Demon persona. This runs counter to the original story that claimed WWE had once been behind the 36-year old Irishman but lost enthusiasm. But if SI’s story is true that means that WWE, or at least Vince McMahon never saw Balor as a main eventer. >Balor is evidently out to prove them wrong, as he should be.