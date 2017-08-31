Fan Catches Gut-Wrenching Footage of Big Cass’ Injury

Last night on RAW, Big Cass suffered what looked like to be a serious knee injury. While there has been no official diagnosis, the big man was barely able to walk after the match.

When RAW went off air, Cass was helped to the back by WWE‘s medical personnel and a fan caught the distraught Cass in the midst of a very human experience.

Here’s your warning now, there’s several F-Bombs that can be heard:

Poor Cass never wanna see a major injury. Seems to be really hurt

Here’s a statement from WWE: “Big Cass suffered an injury to his left knee during the Brooklyn Street Fight against Enzo Amore on Raw, WWE.com can confirm. The injury occurred after Amore dodged a big boot by pulling down the top rope, sending Cass to the floor in the process.”

“It’s hard to tell what the extent of the injury is, but we’re going to send him to get an MRI tomorrow and figure that out,” said WWE ringside physician Dr. Chris Robinson.

And here’s the actual footage of the injury. Cass’ expletive laden frustrations are muted, but you’ll be able to fill in the blanks.

If this proves to be serious, then this is quite the blow to Big Cass and his new found momentum. Earlier this summer, he jettisoned his long time tag partner in hopes of making it on his own. It felt like WWE was building Cass to be one of their top heels, he just needed more repetitions in the role.

It looks like that practice will have to be done from the trainer’s table. We can hope that Cass can avoid surgery, but that’s about all the information.

It’s worth noting that Big Cass infamously staged his own attack in an effort to cover his tracks in a storyline scandal. It would fall within his character’s lexicon to fake this injury too. However, his reaction was all too poignant.