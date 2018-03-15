Social Uproar Forces WWE to Abandon Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal

In the same instant, WWE announced the Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal, thousands of fans revolted against the decision. Citing Moolah’s shady past, the WWE Universe demanded a change. And WWE listened.

On Thursdays, WWE issued a statement proclaiming that Moolah’s battle royal will now be known as the “WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal.”

“After further consideration, we believe it’s best to proceed with the name ‘WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal,’” WWE told TheWrap on Thursday. “What remains most important is that this historic match is part of WWE’s unwavering commitment to the Women’s Division.”

This news comes just three days after WWE made the initial announcement honor the WWE Hall of Famer. Unfortunately for WWE reality usurped the need for a nostalgic nod to Moohla.

@StephMcMahon how you gonna explain to your daughters one day that you supported a woman who pimped our her students, had them hooked on drugs, and took their money. It’ll be a great story to try to explain away. — Jerad Jurgensmier (@JeradTheMurse) March 13, 2018

@WWE she used other women as sexual pawns to ensure her safety and position. How DARE you honor her in this way. — GLITTER GLOW STICK (@illinoisemakers) March 13, 2018

With her wrestling career already made, Moolah opened up a school of sorts where trained young female athletes. However, that’s where the altruism allegedly comes to a halt.

Aside from not training the hopeful wrestlers, Moolah would take an oppressive 25% cut from whatever bookings they drew. Even more, the trainees were forced to rent their room directly from Moohlah even helping the WWE Hall of Famer pay rent and utilities.

And then there’s the sexual exploitation.

Sweet Georgia Brown, Ida Martinez, and Luna Vachon all have personal accounts that cast Moohlah in the darkest of light. Brown went on record in saying she was raped, given drugs and made an addict with the intention of Moolah controlling her. Other stories claim that Moolah’s trainers were asked to perform sexual favors before getting paid by regional promoters. Luna Vachon, at 16, was sent by Moohlah for a photo shoot with an older man. While Vachon’s clothes remained on, she has said that it was an uncomfortable experience.

Moolah is also accused of smothering the careers of up and coming wrestlers to maintain her status a the top of the industry—specifically, her protege, Mad Maxine.



WWE’s swift response on the matter was surprising, considering this is a company that is used to being hated by its fan base. So even though it was a dumb idea to begin with, at least WWE was savvy enough to make the change.