Experts Predict Winner of Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles at Survivor Series

WWE’s upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view is headlined by a potential instant classic — WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar versus WWE Champion AJ Styles.

While fans on social media are split on who they think will win, the experts are decisively choosing “The Beast Incarnate” to defeat “The Phenomenal One.”

SB Nation’s Cageside Seats had four of their five writers choose Lesnar.

“It’ll be interesting to see how they book this,” Kyle Decker wrote. “How strong does Styles end up looking against the unstoppable Beast that is Lesnar? Does Jinder interfere at all? I’d be very surprised if the Phenomenal One gets the win here given that they likely want Brock going undefeated until he loses the title, like at Mania.”

Ryan Satin, Editor-In-Chief of Pro Wrestling Sheet, felt the same way. He believes former champ Jinder Mahal might play a role in how the match ends.

“AJ Styles is one of my favorite wrestlers, and I think the match will be great, but there’s no way he’s beating Brock Lesnar in the main event of a Big 4 PPV event,” Satin said. “The rumored ending of Jinder Mahal interfering also seems to make the most sense.”

CBS Sports’ Brian Campbell said Lesnar will win because WWE still has him pegged to look unstoppable going into WrestleMania 34, where he’ll most likely face Roman Reigns.

“Predicting a winner comes down to whether you believe WWE is still on course for a Lesnar-Reigns match at WrestleMania 34,” Campbell said. “Recent booking has seemed to support that idea. If so, expect Lesnar to win. But there are many ways to still present a match-of-the-year contender in the process, even if a schmoz finish is needed.”

ESPN writers Tim Fiorvanti and Matt Wilansky went back and forth debating the match, but both came down on Lesnar.

“In some pipe-dream world, though, it’s fun to imagine how Styles could win and how much he might benefit,” Fiorvanti said. “There isn’t a single other performer on either roster who could boost Styles in a single match than Lesnar could in a loss. But, alas, we live in the real world.”

Will Styles prove the experts wrong? Find out tonight as Survivor Series goes live from the Toyota Center in Houston starting at 7 p.m. on the WWE Network!