Huge WWE Superstar Reveals He's Getting Married

One of WWE's biggest Superstars is getting married. In a recent appearance on Bravo's What Happens Live, Omos revealed that he is engaged and the marriage will happen later this year. The 7-foot-4, 403-pound professional wrestler revealed that his fiancée is not in the wrestling world as she is a doctor.

According to Omos' Facebook page, he has been dating Cheyenne Quailey since 2012. Quailey is from Queens, New York and went to school and the University of South Florida. She has been very supportive of Omos' wrestling career as she drove him to his WWE tryout since he didn't have a license.

Omos getting married later this year. Congratulations to him and his fiancé 🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/GsBGNw286h — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) March 17, 2023

"At this point in time, I don't have the license because I don't have my paperwork yet," Omos said on Ryan Santin's Out of Character Podcast, per Sportskeeda. "So, my fiancée had to drive me at 6 AM in the morning from Tampa to Orlando to the Performance Center for my tryout. Yeah. It was just me. They just brought me one day for a tryout."

Omos, 28, is the first and only person born in Nigeria to sing with WWE. He played college basketball at the University of South Florida and Morgan State University before signing with WWE in 2019. Omos (real name Tolulope "Jordan" Omogbehin) made his WWE television debut in June 2020 and began teaming with AJ Styles a few months later. In 2021, Omos and Styles won the Raw Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 37. Later in the year, Omos won The Rock's 25th Anniversary Battle Royal at Survivor Series.

At WrestleMania 39 earlier this month, Omos took on Brock Lesnar in a singles match and lost. But WWE Hall of Fame The Undertaker thinks Omos will be a major star in WWE. "There won't be another Andre, but this guy is as close as we've come," The Undertaker said on WWE's The Bump, per Sportskeeda. "And that's a big statement... Omos is special. The big thing for him to know and realize is that he's special, and he's different from everybody else. The average size of the wrestler, in general, is smaller than it was. So here is this guy who is incredibly athletic and incredibly huge. He's just a big, strong man. It's important for him to make sure that he protects that. He and I have had a couple of conversations about what he should do and what he shouldn't do and if things get too heated, call me."