Ethan Carter Has Unfinished Business In WWE

Fromer NXT star, Ethan Carter III, has been one of the lone bright spots in TNA over the past five years. When Carter debuted in 2015 as Dixie Carter’s nephew, he began a run that would lead him to the TNA World Championship. Now a member of Jeff Jarrett’s Impact Wrestling, Carter appeared on a recent episode of X Pac’s 12360 podcast to address whether or not he still had hopes of making it back to the WWE.

“It’s definitely a thought I have now that I’ve accomplished a lot and kind of made a name for myself elsewhere and to be blunt and frankly honest I have a lot left to accomplish. I believe I have a lot to prove there (WWE), that I never had the chance to do or didn’t deserve at the time. But you know I’ve learned a lot about myself and know myself now that it’s definitely on my mind but it’s not something I can focus on, my commitments are with Impact.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Carter began his wrestling career 10 years ago and would make it to the NXT roster when it began in 2010. An unfortunate injury ultimately led to his release, but the Impact star says it inspired him to become an even bigger star.

Up Next: Heavy Favorite To Win Money In The Bank

“I got hurt on the road, I believe it was a Saturday Night Main Event match with Cesaro and I kinda got hurt. I had surgery and rehab so I went back to developmental to at least work on my skills or do whatever to get back on the radar. Instead, I got fired, but it’s okay, it’s a lesson to learn and it inspired me to work ever harder.”

The former NXT star and X-Pac also discussed former NXT mentor, Dusty Rhodes. Carter revealed the greatest thing Dusty ever taught him during their time together.

“What are the important things you learned from Dusty? Just communication, telling a story the ability to base a promo. The hook in the beginning and the conclusion being the most important part and the peaks and valleys you take them on the way, when you’re trying to tell that story. He compared it to a lot of promos to match and match to promo. You have your initial thing that catches their attention. You can have the best match of the world and your finish absolutely sucks. You have a bad match but you have a bad promo. You have an okay or bad match until the end and the conclusion is great, then you have a great promo and a great match.”

EC3 is currently involved in Impact Wrestling’s main event storylines, but many believe he will be high on WWE’s radar when his contract eventually runs up.

More: Triple H Growing Frustrated With Vince McMahon

[H/T WrestlingNews.co]