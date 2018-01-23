Enzo Amore Released From WWE

WWE announced Tuesday they released Enzo Amore amid a sexual assault investigation by Phoenix police.

“WWE has come to terms on the release of Eric Arndt (Enzo Amore),” read a statement from the company, posted on its website and across social media platforms.

Amore — whose real name is Eric Arndt — was suspended shortly after the story came to light on Monday. Less than 24 hours later, the company decided to part ways with him for good. WWE acted quickly on the accusations levelled against Arndt. His match was almost immediately removed from the Royal Rumble card, and the company released an official statement condemning the violence he was accused of.

“WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. Until this matter is resolved, Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended.”

Arndt’s case is under active investigation by police in Phoenix, Arizona, where the alleged assault took place. The alleged victim, who chose to remain anonymous, filed a report with the Phoenix Police Department before taking her story public on Twitter.

“OKAY..it’s been long enough & I have been so so scared to share this,” she wrote. “I was raped in mid October by the WWE Enzo Amore (also known as Eric Arden) & Tyler Grosso & TOOPOOR let it happen as accomplices. I was in a mental hospital for 45 days after it. They ARE NOT good people.”

Her full account of the assault was published on Pro Wrestling Sheet, but be warned that it contains graphic language and descriptions.

The woman claims that on Oct. 19, Arndt, Grosso and a third accomplice, who was female, intentionally got her intoxicated, feeding her “coke, meth, [and] weed” until she “went into psychosis.” She says that she was left alone with Arndt, who restrained her and forced himself on her. She also claims that Arndt’s accomplices knew exactly what he would do once they’d left.

The Phoenix Police Department confirmed that they’d responded to a call on Oct. 23 concerning a sexual assault that matches the victim’s description, and the case has been under investigation ever since.

Phoenix PD on Enzo Amore allegations: “On Monday, October 23, 2017, at around 2:30pm, Phoenix Police responded to a local hospital for a call of a sexual assault that had reportedly occurred on October 19, 2017 at 401 West Clarendon Avenue. This case is under investigation.” — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 22, 2018

While Arndt denies the allegations, his Instagram shows that he was in Phoenix on the date in question.