New Information on WWE’s Decision to Fire Enzo Amore

It was believed WWE released Enzo Amore due to his failure to notify the company about his sexual assault allegations. However, Enzo says he learned of the investigation at the same time WWE did, seemingly making WWE’s decision to fire him rooted in misunderstanding.

However, Mike Johnson of PWInsider says that Amore’s dismissal was done to his long rap sheet and such seedy allegations provided a final justification to send Amore packing.

“Enzo was not released just for the allegations it was described to me by several people who worked for the company and work for the company that it was more of a last straw situation. There had been times he had rubbed the members of the locker room the wrong way. There were times he had kind of said things they didn’t want him to say. There are ways that he carried himself and with this, it was like, ‘okay enough is enough,’” he said.

It’s no secret that Amore walked on eggshells backstage. A swarm of reports surfaces 2017 painting Amore and WWE’s pariah. Stories of Amore’s ostentatious personality rubbing his WWE peers the wrong way began to leak as number reports had him being banned from WWE’s locker room.

Enzo’s reputation fed into a circus of speculation that WWE personalities did not shy away from.

“No! No, I don’t like Enzo,” said Graves on Bring it to the Table. “He’s a fine guy, but… again, the guy you see on Monday nights is that guy 24 hours a day. There’s no off switch. It rubs people the wrong way. If you’re on a European tour 12 days deep, and he’s going on and on and on about how he partied on the weekend in LA, you’re gonna get tired of hearing about it. There’s a limit, and when you’re on the road that much, that’ll wear on your nerves.”

Even John Cena couldn’t resist getting candid on an episode of Raw Talk:

“I’m as WWE as it comes,” Cena said. “A lot of the guys here – this is no knock on anybody – but a lot of guys here… the guy you had on before (Enzo)… no knock, but it’s just his personality, he’s very Enzo first. Because I’ve been able to be fortunate to have such a long presence here, I’m WWE first.”

So by the time Philomena Sheahan’s accusations came around, Amore had lost all benefit of the doubt with WWE officials. While getting fired over false accusations is a tough way to go, Amore simply was not a sympathetic figure.

With WWE firing Enzo for his dubious body of work, not a muddy situation, the likelihood of Enzo coming back to WWE seems slim. However, he may have no interest in doing so. Instead. Amore seems focused on developing a career in music.

