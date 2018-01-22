Enzo Amore Suspended by WWE Amid Sexual Assault Investigation

WWE responded swiftly on Monday to the rape allegations made against Enzo Amore by an Arizona woman.

In light of the controversy, WWE has already suspended the 31-year old, Crusierweight Champion. ProWrestlingSheet.com reports that the Phoenix Police Department authorities are investigating the incident.

“WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. Until this matter is resolved, Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended,” WWE told CBS Sports.

This story is developing…