Did Enzo Amore Just Retire from Wrestling?

After sexual assault allegations, Enzo Amore saw himself suspended then fired by WWE. He’s been uncharacteristically quiet in the months since, but he just made a social media post alluding to retirement.

On Monday, Amore published a photo to his Instagram that carries a fairly simple metaphor. While his caption is ambiguous, it looks like Amore is departing from something. Whether or not it’s professional wrestling is entirely open to interpretation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I T ‘ S * B E E N * R E A L ✌🏼”

We can’t tell what Enzo is “hanging up.” Maybe it’s his rap career. Maybe it’s his social media account altogether. But it very well could be his professional wrestling career.

Amore’s career and life halted when an Arizona woman, Philomena Sheahan accused Amore of sexual assaut in an incident dating back to October of 2017.

Amore’s, real name Eric Arndt, case is under active investigation by police in Phoenix, Arizona, where the alleged assault took place. Sheahan, filed a report with the Phoenix Police Department before taking her story public on Twitter.

“OKAY..it’s been long enough & I have been so so scared to share this,” she wrote. “I was raped in mid-October by the WWE Enzo Amore (also known as Eric Arden) & Tyler Grosso & TOOPOOR let it happen as accomplices. I was in a mental hospital for 45 days after it. They ARE NOT good people.”

Her full account of the assault was published on Pro Wrestling Sheet, but be warned that it contains graphic language and descriptions.

Sheahan claims that on Oct. 19, Arndt, Grosso and a third accomplice, who was female, intentionally got her intoxicated, feeding her “coke, meth, [and] weed” until she “went into psychosis.” She says that she was left alone with Arndt, who restrained her and forced himself on her. She also claims that Arndt’s accomplices knew exactly what he would do once they’d left.

The Phoenix Police Department confirmed that they’d responded to a call on Oct. 23 concerning a sexual assault that matches the victim’s description, and the case has been under investigation ever since.

The only words Enzo has uttered were made their an attorney in his official denial.

“Over the last two days, Philomena Sheahan has made multiple public accusations against Eric Arndt (also known as Enzo Amore with the WWE), including allegations of sexual misconduct concerning an October 2017 incident in Phoenix,” the unnamed lawyer said. “Mr. Arndt fully and unequivocally denies those accusations.”

In addition to the denial, the attorney also claimed Amore has been cooperating with police during the investigation. He also does not plan to make any other statements regardless the allegations.

“He is cooperating with the authorities in this matter and looks forward to having it resolved in a timely manner,” the attorney said. “Neither Mr. Arndt nor his counsel will be making any further public comments on this matter.”

Sheahan had a few logical holes poked into her claims by a close friend Sam Cook. Citing text messages that imply Sheahan and Emore’s sexual encounter was consensual, Cook appeared to find case-altering evidence in favor of Amore. However, Philomena addressed those text message receipts on her Twitter account.

While Sheahan admits to sending the compromising texts, she’s distanced herself from their potency by saying she was still under the influence of drugs.

The smoking gun in Cook’s YouTube citizen trial is a text sent by Sheahan bragging about sleeping with a “famous wrestler.” This not only carries connotations of consensual sex but by Sheahan glorifying the experience, Enzo’s denial gets some validation.

Cook would continue to assert that behavior like this from Sheahan is not surprising, as she has a history of being unreliable.

“What she’s saying is not true. And it’s very odd that of all people that this happened to that she randomly gets to be on f—ng TMZ and Forbes magazine writes an article I mean this is so f—ing insane…She’s not a credible person..She’s just not an honest person,” he said.

Sheahan has been in and out of psychiatric institution the alleged incident with Amore. Even more, Sheahan admits to attempting to take her own life by taking 16 times the prescribed amount of Trazadone, an antidepressant.

Sean went on to explain in her latest video that her trip to the mental hospital earned her several alarming diagnoses.

“I have borderline personality disorder,” she said. “I have six diagnoses: anorexia, anxiety, depression, bipolar, borderline personality disorder, PTSD,” she said.

Shean has since deleted her Twitter account.

We’ll keep you posted as this story develops, but this case is still under active investigation and likely has several chapters left before a conclusion is reached.