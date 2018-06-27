Enzo Amore Reveals He’s Retired From Wrestling

After claims of sexual assault against Enzo Amore were debunked, it seemed possible for the 31-year old to make a return to WWE. However, Amore, now going by Real1, is done with the sport entirely.

During an appearance on The Steve Austin Show, Real1 announced he’s dropping wrestling for a career in rap music.

“I’m literally going to set the world on fire, I’m going to be one of the biggest stars in music and I know it.”I’m a renaissance man. I’m trying to be Jared Leto and Childish Gambino. I’m trying to make music videos, stand-up comedy, act, direct, produce, be Adam Sandler — put all of my boys in my movies and make it my vision.”

