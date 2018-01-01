Enzo Amore Reportedly Hospitalized for Illness

The flu bug continues to hit the WWE locker room.

Braun Strowman was recently sent home from the company’s holiday live tour due to the flu, and Enzo Amore seems to have been hit even harder by the bug. According to reports, Amore was sent to a hospital in Miami (where RAW is being held tonight) due to feeling under the weather.

Amore was reportedly at the venue prior to being sent to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami to seek medical attention.

Amore updated his Instagram story which showed him hooked up to IVs in the hospital. It’s not uncommon for someone suffering from the flu to have to be hooked up to an IV for fluids, but we aren’t sure exactly of the extent to which Amore is ill or how long he has been suffering from the illness. He wrestled on Saturday night but did not wrestle at Sunday’s WWE show, which could have been (and was likely) due to this illness.

Amore was scheduled to defend his WWE cruiserweight title against Cedric Alexander on tonight’s RAW. As of now, we have not received word that the match has been cancelled, and it’s still possible Amore could compete if feeling better following the IV. Whether it would be a wise decision, considering it would leave Alexander susceptible to contacting the illness, is a different story.

As of 11 hours ago, WWE was still advertising the match, though that was before Amore was hospitalized.