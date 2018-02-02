Booker T Speaks Candidly About Enzo Amore Situation

Enzo Amore’s sexual assault controversy rocked not just the WWE Universe but the mainstream media. While we still may be light years from a conclusion WWE fired the 31-year old amid the shocking developments. In the weeks that passed, no one within the company has uttered a word. Well, Booker T just changed that.

On Booker T’s podcast, Heated Conversations, the WWE Hall of Famer opened up on the alleged assault and pending investigation facing Enzo Amore.

“Here’s the thing, these allegations come out on Enzo Amore, rape allegations. It’s very, very serious,” he said.

Things were serious enough for WWE to fire Amore within hours of finding out about the investigation. However, Booker fortifies the sentiment that Enzo was released because he didn’t make WWE aware of his situation, not because of the allegations.

“For this to drop on one of the biggest days ever, RAW 25, it was bad timing, first and foremost, and the thing is, from what I’ve been reading, the straw was him not letting anyone know that that happened,” he said.

Even if Enzo is innocent, Booker believes he as wrong to keep things from WWE, especially after the Rich Swann incident.

“My thing is this, after what happened with Rich Swann, I would’ve run to the office and said, ‘Hey, can I talk to somebody because there’s some news out there that might come up and Y’all might not want to do anything with me as far as champions?’ That right there, being put in that position hurts even more,” explained Booker T.

For Amore, the claims against harbor a few logical holes, enough to spark the idea he could be back in WWE one day. But Booker T isn’t so sure about that.

“I hope the situation gets fixed. My thing is this, hopefully, Enzo Amore has learned a huge lesson from this situation and I’m sure he has. But as far as fighting back, as far as coming back, as far as going back to the promised land again, finding two lottery tickets, Mega Millions, [laughs]. Do you know what I’m saying? You don’t find them too often,” he said.

Enzo’s situations will be worth of several updates over the course of 2018. We’ll do out best to get them out to you as quickly and accurately as possible.

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]