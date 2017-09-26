You Have to See What Happened to Enzo Amore After RAW Went off Air

Last night, Enzo Amore was supposed to have a coronation for his first ever WWE Championship. Instead, Enzo was handed the worst moment of his life – or at least the most painful

RAW ended with Neville unleashing a vicious beatdown of the new Cruiserweight Champion. However, that was just the beginning. After RAW went off the air, the entire cast of 205 Live began to circle Enzo’s carcass. However before the buzzards could dive in, the king of the jungle had to get a taste of the fresh kill.

Braun Strowman planted the lifeless body of Amore into the mat, successfully punctuating Enzo’s status as a dead person. But as he left, he invited the entire Cruiserweight Division to clean up the mess.

What transpired next was a mob attack of biblical proportions. Enzo was punched, kicked, kneed, spun, and splashed onto the point to where you can clearly hear him asking them to stop.

We can’t tell if Akira Towzawa is mocking Amore or if he’s actually concerned about Enzo’s well-being.

Enzo did prove that he was alive enough to Tweet.

While we knew 205 Live was unhappy with Enzo Amore being Champion, but no one could have foreseen this. It was a moment of catharsis for everyone under 205 lbs in WWE, on top of just good storytelling. While we knew Enzo was due to his comeuppance, we didn’t know it would be so violent.

Here’s the Cruiserweight’s salty reaction to Enzo’s big win at No Mercy:

Ugh, I’ll just have to count my ABs harder to save our show.

While it serves the narrative for Amore’s peers to be upset at his cheap victory, it’s not hard to imagine some of this disdain being genuine. Enzo’s backstage reputation is not good, to put it simply. His attention-seeking behavior isn’t just an act, that is actually the person he is. This ostentatious persona has no doubt begun to wear thin in WWE, so much so, that Enzo was kicked out of the locker room earlier this summer.

Enzo being a pest is not news. However, Cruiserweights may have another gripe – Amore just skipped the line. Having only been on 205 Live for a few weeks, Enzo was handed not just a title match, but the actual Cruiserweight Championship. Even more, he did it without one flip, suplex or back handspring. It’s not hard to imagine the guys of 205 Live feeling like Amore is an imposter.