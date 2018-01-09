Enzo Amore Busted Open on RAW

Just days after being released from the hospital, Enzo Amore just earned a new reason to see a doctor.

Most fans use RAW’s Cruiserweight segments to take out the trash or use the bathroom, but Monday’s match between Enzo Amore and Cedric Alexander supplied one of the rarest commodities in all of WWE: real blood.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After Alexander delivered a back handspring enziguri, Enzo came up with a nasty gash by his eye. The match would continue and Enzo’s cut would turn into the proverbial crimson mask. To make matters worse, the match had to be called, but not for the blood, but for an apparent ankle injury suffered by Amore.

The bum ankle could be part of storyline seeing that WWE cut to a concerned Nia Jax just seconds after the injury. So while the ankle may be questionable, that blood was real. Naturally, Twitter had a ball pointing out the novelty.

Enzo Amore busted open! This must mean the Attitude Era is back!!! 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/OEkGWD8eG9 — Aaron Rift (@aaronrift) January 9, 2018

When Enzo got busted open. We were all thinking it.. #RAW pic.twitter.com/lDG6kiHjw3 — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) January 9, 2018

Enzo has been busted open! Ouch! #RAW — Melanie Tettleton (@SportsQueen_5) January 9, 2018

Was Enzo bleeding hardware? I love whenever somebody gets blood legit now, the ref has to act like aids is actually floating around in the air. — Jon Draper (@iamjondraper) January 9, 2018

Blood and an ugly landing on the leg…if Enzo isn’t actually injured that is some GREAT selling pic.twitter.com/qWEideDnyb — WWE Hot Takes (@prowrestlingHT) January 9, 2018