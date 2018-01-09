WWE

Enzo Amore Busted Open on RAW

By

Just days after being released from the hospital, Enzo Amore just earned a new reason to see a doctor.

Most fans use RAW’s Cruiserweight segments to take out the trash or use the bathroom, but Monday’s match between Enzo Amore and Cedric Alexander supplied one of the rarest commodities in all of WWE: real blood.

After Alexander delivered a back handspring enziguri, Enzo came up with a nasty gash by his eye. The match would continue and Enzo’s cut would turn into the proverbial crimson mask. To make matters worse, the match had to be called, but not for the blood, but for an apparent ankle injury suffered by Amore.

The bum ankle could be part of storyline seeing that WWE cut to a concerned Nia Jax just seconds after the injury. So while the ankle may be questionable, that blood was real. Naturally, Twitter had a ball pointing out the novelty.

